 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Andres Munoz
Saves and Steals: Muñoz’s Time for Mariners
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
Adam Ottavino
Pickups of the Day: Time to grab Ottavino
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
Tennis: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Andy Murray wows the crowd with vintage play to win in Washington for the 1st time since 2018

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Andres Munoz
Saves and Steals: Muñoz’s Time for Mariners
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
Adam Ottavino
Pickups of the Day: Time to grab Ottavino
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
Tennis: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Andy Murray wows the crowd with vintage play to win in Washington for the 1st time since 2018

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Mixon sees his pay cut as a sacrifice to help Bengals build a Super Bowl team

  
Published August 3, 2023 04:23 AM

Bengals running back Joe Mixon accepted a pay cut of about $3 million for this season, but he says it’s worth it if some salary cap relief helps the Bengals build a champion.

“I see the bigger picture. I see the task at hand and what we’re trying to build and in order to keep other players here and pieces here, sometimes you have to sacrifice,” Mixon told Bengals.com. “I felt like this year was the year to sacrifice on the Super Bowl team we can potentially be. That was my stance on it. We agreed on a number with great compensation this year with the incentives. Off my last deal, I feel like they allowed me to work to be able to make that money back. That’s cool. I’ll go work for it.”

Realistically, if Mixon hadn’t agreed to the pay cut, the Bengals almost certainly would have released him, and he almost certainly would have failed to get more money anywhere else. NFL teams simply don’t see running backs as valuable enough to devote a significant portion of their salary cap to the position.

Mixon recognizes that, although he hopes fortunes change for his position.

“Hopefully, with the union and players, we’ll try to do whatever we can to uplift that market,” he said.

This year is not a good one to be a running back on the market. Mixon knew that, and accepted a deal he hopes was good for his team.