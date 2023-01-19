 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Joe Mixon: Selling tickets to neutral site conference title game “disrespectful”

  
Published January 19, 2023 02:04 AM
January 18, 2023 08:41 AM
After the NFL adopted a resolution making changes to playoff procedures in the AFC, the Bengals were unhappy about the prospect of home field for a Wild Card game against the Ravens being based on a coin flip.

The Bengals made that moot by beating the Ravens in Week 18 — the win included a reference to the coin toss by running back Joe Mixon — and then beat the Ravens again last week to move onto a game against the Bills this weekend. While the outcome of the canceled game between the teams could have impacted home field for that game, there was no accommodations made for that when the league altered things earlier this month.

They did make plans for a neutral site title game if the Chiefs and Bills advance that far, however, and tickets for that game went on sale this week. On Wednesday, Mixon told reporters that didn’t sit right with him.

“To be honest, it’s disrespectful , but we’re not worried about that shit,” Mixon said, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. “We got a game to play on Sunday right? Like I said we are gonna go out there on Sunday and we’re gonna do what the hell we got to do to come back with that W. And then we’re going to see what they’re talking about.”

Logistics make it impossible to avoid selling tickets ahead of knowing who will actually be playing in the game, but the Bengals have clearly been using the league’s machinations as motivation during this postseason run and we’ll see if they can use that to their advantage in Buffalo this weekend.