Joe Mixon was “not at all” worried about his future with Bengals this offseason

  
Published June 8, 2023 07:42 AM
June 7, 2023 01:39 PM
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Joe Burrow is the No. 2 quarterback in his Top 40 QB Countdown, ahead of the likes of Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson.

The offseason has featured a lot of speculation about running back Joe Mixon’s future with the Bengals, but Mixon said he hasn’t been troubled by such chatter.

Conjecture about Mixon’s status focused on the fact that cutting him with a post-June 1 designation would provide the team with over $10 million in cap space and that team brass stopped well short of saying that Mixon would remain on the roster for the regular season. During an interview with Elise Jesse of SI.com, Mixon said he hasn’t been pondering what will happen because he’s felt the full support of team owner Mike Brown and others in the organization.
“Not at all ,” Mixon said. “You hear a lot of noise, but at the same time, when you don’t pay attention and you don’t see it, none of that affects you. It’s a great thing to see what matters most is Mike Brown. . . . He embraced me since day one and I love Mike and I know Mike loves me too, so it’s a great thing to have. I feel like our front office, everybody is great to me, everybody has backed me 100 percent, and it’s a great feeling.”

One need only look to Minnesota to see that teams can choose to move on from running backs well into the offseason, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Mixon’s future is with the team and Mixon appears to have the same belief as the team moves into the summer.