 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Mixon: We’re going to take everybody’s best shot, but they better be ready to take ours

  
Published January 12, 2023 11:23 AM
nbc_pft_joeburrowmindset_230112
January 12, 2023 08:16 AM
Joe Burrow acknowledged it takes a little arrogance to make plays in big moments, which leads Mike Florio and Charean Williams to evaluate how some QBs get it and others don’t.

The Bengals may be the No. 3 seed in the AFC. But they are still the defending conference champions after advancing to Super Bowl LVI last year.

That seems to be the attitude the club is embracing entering the postseason — at least as it’s explained by running back Joe Mixon.

“As I said, I believe last week or two weeks ago — and I stand on this — we’re the big dawgs of the AFC and everybody knows that,” Mixon said Thursday, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “They’re gunning for us and we know we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. But at the end of the day, if we’re not turning the ball over and taking care of the little things, we can’t be beat.

“So, we’ve just go to go ahead and we’re going to take everybody’s best shot, but they better be ready to take ours .”

In a lot of ways, Mixon’s mindset seems to echo that of quarterback Joe Burrow, who said on Wednesday that it takes a certain level of arrogance to make big-time plays in the biggest moments.

"[I]t can be bulletin-board material for anybody. But the facts is the facts,” Mixon said. “When it comes down to it, we know when we take the field, can’t nobody touch us if we’re on our game. So, we’ve got to go out there, go ahead and take care of business. It ain’t no other way around it.”

The chalk path for the Bengals to defend their AFC title would be for the club to defeat the Ravens, then go on the road to Buffalo and Kansas City. But there is plenty of football to be played to determine that, starting with Sunday night’s contest against Baltimore.