Joe Mixon’s big day has Texans clinging to lead in Indianapolis
Joe Mixon is having quite the debut.
In his first game with the Texans, the running back has 119 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. It’s his most rushing yards since he gained 153 in Week 9 of 2022 in the Bengals’ victory over the Panthers.
He had only one 100-yard rushing day with the Bengals last season, rushing for 111 yards on 14 carries in Week 17.
Mixon’s 3-yard touchdown run with 13:41 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Texans a 22-13 lead over the Colts. But Indianapolis since has scored on a 54-yard catch-and-run by Ashton Dulin on a nice throw by Anthony Richardson, cutting its deficit to 22-20.
The Texans could have a bigger lead, having outgained the Colts 317 to 230, but they botched a scoring opportunity at the end of the first half. The Colts also stayed in the game with a blocked punt.
Segun Olubi blocked Tommy Townsend’s punt late in the third quarter, and Trevor Denbow recovered at the Houston 5. Jonathan Taylor ran for a touchdown on the next play.
The Colts, though, went for 2 and the run failed.