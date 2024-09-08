 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Mixon’s big day has Texans clinging to lead in Indianapolis

  
Published September 8, 2024 03:30 PM

Joe Mixon is having quite the debut.

In his first game with the Texans, the running back has 119 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. It’s his most rushing yards since he gained 153 in Week 9 of 2022 in the Bengals’ victory over the Panthers.

He had only one 100-yard rushing day with the Bengals last season, rushing for 111 yards on 14 carries in Week 17.

Mixon’s 3-yard touchdown run with 13:41 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Texans a 22-13 lead over the Colts. But Indianapolis since has scored on a 54-yard catch-and-run by Ashton Dulin on a nice throw by Anthony Richardson, cutting its deficit to 22-20.

The Texans could have a bigger lead, having outgained the Colts 317 to 230, but they botched a scoring opportunity at the end of the first half. The Colts also stayed in the game with a blocked punt.

Segun Olubi blocked Tommy Townsend’s punt late in the third quarter, and Trevor Denbow recovered at the Houston 5. Jonathan Taylor ran for a touchdown on the next play.

The Colts, though, went for 2 and the run failed.