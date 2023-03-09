Joe Mixon’s sister is a suspect in the shooting at his home

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Mixon’s sister is a suspect in the shooting at his home

  
Published March 9, 2023 11:04 AM
nbc_pft_zactaylorintv_230228
February 28, 2023 05:53 PM
Zac Taylor sits down with Mike Florio and Chris Simms to reflect on his last two successful seasons coaching the Bengals, Joe Burrow's potential and his vision for the team moving forward.

The investigation regarding a shooting outside the home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon has taken a turn.

According to TMZ.com, authorities have named Mixon’s sister , Shalonda, a suspect in the incident.

Per the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, multiple juveniles were playing a game known as “dart wars” near Joe Mixon’s house on Monday, when the shooting happened.

Two of the people playing the game told police that a 16-year-old boy ran alongside Mixon’s house with a Nerf-style toy gun, at which time a real weapon was fired.

The shots allegedly came from Mixon’s backyard, with 11 rounds allegedly being fired. The boy was hit by a bullet as he ran away.

The suspects are Shalonde Mixon and Lamonte Brewer. They were in a car that was seen leaving the property not long after the shooting.

“We understand that there is very specific interest in this story due to the nature of the home being connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement issued Thursday. “We cannot confirm additional details outside of what is outlined in the Incident Report. Our investigative team continues to review the evidence and conduct interviews.”

The incident report conflicts with information provided by Mixon’s trainer, Sean Pena, when making a call to 911. He seemed to be under the impression that the boy with the Nerf-style gun did the shooting. Instead, he quite possibly was the person who was being shot at.