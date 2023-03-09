Joe Mixon’s sister is a suspect in the shooting at his home

The investigation regarding a shooting outside the home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon has taken a turn.

According to TMZ.com, authorities have named Mixon’s sister , Shalonda, a suspect in the incident.

Per the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, multiple juveniles were playing a game known as “dart wars” near Joe Mixon’s house on Monday, when the shooting happened.

Two of the people playing the game told police that a 16-year-old boy ran alongside Mixon’s house with a Nerf-style toy gun, at which time a real weapon was fired.

The shots allegedly came from Mixon’s backyard, with 11 rounds allegedly being fired. The boy was hit by a bullet as he ran away.

The suspects are Shalonde Mixon and Lamonte Brewer. They were in a car that was seen leaving the property not long after the shooting.

“We understand that there is very specific interest in this story due to the nature of the home being connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement issued Thursday. “We cannot confirm additional details outside of what is outlined in the Incident Report. Our investigative team continues to review the evidence and conduct interviews.”

The incident report conflicts with information provided by Mixon’s trainer, Sean Pena, when making a call to 911. He seemed to be under the impression that the boy with the Nerf-style gun did the shooting. Instead, he quite possibly was the person who was being shot at.