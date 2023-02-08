 Skip navigation
Joe Montana: If Brock Purdy is healthy I think it’s his job, Trey Lance isn’t ready

  
Published February 8, 2023 11:33 AM
Four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana explains to Mike Florio and Chris Simms how the game has evolved, how current star QBs have adopted a different style of play and more.

The quarterback who won four Super Bowls with the 49ers has had no hesitation about speaking his mind on the 49ers’ current quarterback situation, and he doesn’t think Trey Lance is ready to lead a team to a Super Bowl.

Joe Montana appeared today on PFT Live and said that his previous comments about the 49ers bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo were only about what the team should do if Brock Purdy’s elbow injury hasn’t healed. If Purdy can go, Montana believes Purdy is the starter for 2023.

“If Purdy’s healthy I think it’s his job,” Montana said.

But what about Lance, whom the 49ers spent three first-round picks on? Montana doesn’t believe he’ll be ready to lead a team to a Super Bowl, given how little he has shown through two NFL seasons.

“I don’t think he’s ready yet. I don’t think he’s ready to take that caliber team. Talented kid, and he might be, part way through the year if he gets more starts I don’t know, but do you want to turn over a team that you want to get off to a great start with a guy you still have a question about?” Montana said.

Montana, who’s still frustrated that the 49ers chose to trade him to the Chiefs and elevate Steve Young to the starting job, thinks the 49ers have to get the quarterback decision right this year, and he thinks the right choice is a healthy Purdy.