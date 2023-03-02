 Skip navigation
Joe Schoen: I wish we were closer to deal with Daniel Jones

  
Published March 2, 2023 04:10 AM
nbc_pft_qbdraftneeds_230302
March 2, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how the first selections of the 2023 NFL Draft will unfold, given at least half the teams who have picks in the top 10 need quarterbacks.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he was “cautiously optimistic ” about the chances of coming to an agreement with quarterback Daniel Jones on a long-term deal, but the optimism was played down a bit on Thursday morning.

Schoen said on NFL Network that he has met with Jones’ representatives every day this week while in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine and called the conversations “productive” while also suggesting that there’s still a significant gap to bridge between the two sides.

“You’re starting to feel the time crunch a little bit,” Schoen said. “I wish we were a little bit closer on a deal than what we are right now. But again, there’s still time. We’re gonna circle back up again today at some point and meet with his representatives.”

Next Tuesday is the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag and the Giants will likely be doing that if more rounds of talks leave things in the same place. That would impact what happens with running back Saquon Barkley and the rest of the team’s offseason decisions, so there will be plenty of eyes on what happens with Jones in the next few days.