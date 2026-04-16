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Joe Schoen: Teams have called about trading up to No. 5, we won’t before we’re on the clock

  
Published April 16, 2026 09:07 AM

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen is open to trading down from the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft. But not until he finds out if the player he wants will be available.

Schoen didn’t say which player he’s hoping to take at No. 5, but he did say that when teams call to talk about trading up, he makes clear to them that he’ll only do that when he’s on the clock next week, if his preferred player is no longer on the board.

“We’ve gotten a couple calls of teams sniffing around about potentially coming up, and we’ll just have to wait and see who’s there when we pick,” Schoen said. “I don’t really foresee us moving back before next Thursday night.”

Most projections have the Top 5 picks this year being Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. At least one of those players is guaranteed to be there for Schoen. Or for some team looking to trade up.