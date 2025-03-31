Joe Schoen: We can go with any position with No. 3 pick

The Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this month in an attempt to shore up the quarterback position, but neither player’s arrival offered a long-term solution at the position.

That’s led to continued conversations about whether the Giants will make another addition to the position group in the draft. The Giants have the third overall pick and speculation has focused on possibly selecting Shedeur Sanders at that spot, but General Manager Joe Schoen said that the team is not focused on any particular area as they plan for how to use that pick next month.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve tried to set it up on draft day that we could go play a game [that day]. I feel like we’re there now,” Schoen said, via the team’s website. “That way you don’t get backed into a corner or force yourself to do anything. The only year that didn’t happen was probably my first year. We had to cut several players just to get under the salary cap. There were a lot more holes, so maybe you get into some need-based picks in that scenario. But now we’re in a situation where you go through the roster and say, OK, throughout the draft where can we still upgrade? We’re not done. We still want to upgrade. We have five picks in the top 105. We could go any position, so we’re not ruling any position out.”

In addition to his comments to the team’s website, Schoen also met with reporters at the league meetings in Palm Beach on Monday. He confirmed that Wilson will take first-team reps once the team is on the field for their offseason workouts and said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, that the team could take a quarterback “if it matches up, if the value is right.”

Given the need to win now for Schoen to return for a fifth season, it seems unlikely that the most value will come from adding another quarterback at No. 3 but we’ll find out for sure in a few weeks.