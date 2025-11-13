Joey Bosa, Christian Benford up to full practice participation

The Bills upgraded several players to full practice participation on Thursday.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (wrist) was part of the group and the change bodes well for the Bills having him against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

That’s also the case for cornerbacks Christian Benford (groin) and Taron Johnson (groin). Both players missed last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle, ribs) stayed in the limited category with cornerback Cam Lewis (calf).

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) remained out of practice. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (concussion), wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee, ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (wrist), defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), and linebacker Dorian Williams (groin) were all full participants.