Joey Bosa downgraded to DNP on Thursday

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, a day after a limited practice.

He injured his leg in Week 1 and missed two days of practice last week before returning to limited work last Friday. Bosa played only 19 of 65 snaps in the loss to the Titans.

Running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) remains out of practice after missing last week’s game with his injury.

Linebackers Daiyan Henley (hamstring) and Chris Rumph II (hamstring) were upgraded to full practice sessions.

The Chargers added defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (back) to the injury report as a non-participant.

Wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) remained a full participant.