Joey Bosa eating 4,500 to 5,000 calories a day in effort to gain weight

Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa says he’s eating absurd quantities of food in an effort to gain weight this offseason.

Bosa said he eats 4,500 to 5,000 calories a day and is trying to bulk up to get stronger and harder for offensive linemen to move. Bosa weighed in at 269 pounds at the 2016 Scouting Combine, but he said he has lost weight during his NFL career in an effort to get quicker, and he played last year at about 250 pounds.

“Eating isn’t really enjoyable these days,” Bosa said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “It’s more so just part of the job.”

Bosa said he stuck with his usual offseason workout routine, just added a lot more food to it.

“Was able to stay consistent with all the things that I normally would do,” Bosa said. “But the key to gaining weight is just to eat a lot. Eat way more than you want to. And it’s no fun a lot of the time.”

Bosa says he feels stronger, and a stronger Bosa has the potential to be a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen.