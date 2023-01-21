 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joey Bosa fined for unsportsmanlike conduct, critcism of officials

  
Published January 21, 2023 11:19 AM
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa’s actions on and off the field last weekend have resulted in fines from the NFL.

Bosa was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct twice during last Saturday’s loss to the Jaguars. The first flag came after he said something to an official and the second came when he threw his helmet to the ground because he felt officials missed penalties by Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor on a Christian Kirk touchdown. The Jaguars went for two after the penalty and got it, which helped set the stage for their game-winning field goal.

A day after the game, Bosa went off on the game’s officials while speaking to reporters from the team’s facility.

The NFL fined Bosa a total $55,546 in response to all of his outbursts.