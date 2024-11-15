Joey Bosa has no injury designation, but Khalil Mack is questionable

The Chargers will have Joey Bosa (hip). They hope to have Khalil Mack (groin).

Bosa returned to full participation Friday after back-to-back limited practices, and the outside linebacker does not have an injury designation.

Mack, the starter on the other side, is questionable after not practicing all week.

Defensive back Deane Leonard (hamstring) also is questionable after three limited practices this week.

Running back Gus Edwards (ankle) returned to full participation Friday and is good to play against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.