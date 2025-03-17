Joey Bosa: Josh Allen texted me that we can be immortalized in Buffalo with a championship

New Bills pass rusher Joey Bosa says that it’s been made clear to him during his first few days in Buffalo what the goal is: Winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Bosa says that Bills quarterback Josh Allen reached out as soon as he signed to tell him their team has a chance to do something special.

“We have a chance to do something special. Josh texted me that if we do what we set out to do, we can really be immortalized in this town. That’s what it’s all about is winning, winning a championship, and that’s why I think people are here,” Bosa said.

Bosa said Allen was a big draw for him to Buffalo, as was head coach Sean McDermott, and the fans in Buffalo, because he wanted to be somewhere that everyone was on the same page about the importance of winning it all.

“Playing with a quarterback like Josh, playing for a coach like Coach McDermott, it’s the right situation with me, the right culture, it feels right, including the people in Buffalo are locked in with one goal, and that’s winning. It’s been really close, and I think it’s long overdue to get over that hump,” Bosa said.

Bosa has missed 23 games in the last three seasons, and even when he was active the last three years he has played fewer snaps per game than he did earlier in his career. But he doesn’t think his health is going to hold him back in Buffalo.

“It’s tough the last few years, but I know when I’m healthy and on the field I play well,” Bosa said.

That’s what the Bills need from Bosa this year.