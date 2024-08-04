 Skip navigation
Joey Bosa left Chargers’ practice early with hand/wrist injury

  
August 4, 2024

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa left practice early today with an apparent hand or wrist injury.

Bosa was shaken up while rushing the passer during 11-on-11 practice, according to Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

The medical staff appeared to be checking Bosa’s hand or wrist before he headed inside while his teammates continued practicing.

There’s been no official word from the Chargers on the seriousness of Bosa’s injury.