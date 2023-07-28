 Skip navigation
Joey Bosa put on weight, hopes to be better against the run

  
Published July 28, 2023

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is trying a new look this season.

Bosa reported to training camp with shorter hair and a bigger body than he sported during the 2022 season. Bosa plans to go even shorter with his hair as he told reporters that he plans to shave his head and he explained that he bulked up in hopes of improving part of his game.

The Chargers finished 28th in rushing yards allowed last season and Bosa said he’s “super focused on having more of an impact in the run game.” The added bulk is part of that effort.

“I just think I’ll be a much more effective player in pass rush with my power and be able to play the run a little more dirty,” Bosa said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

Bosa said his fellow edge rusher Khalil Mack is also bigger this year and the Chargers will be hoping that bigger is better when it comes to defending opposing ground games.