Joey Bosa says NFLPA survey was “not cool” to Chargers’ hard-working support staff

When the NFL Players Association published its survey results on players’ thoughts about their teams’ accommodations, the Chargers did not come off well. Among other issues, the Chargers got a grade of F in the category of food/cafeteria.

But Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa wasn’t happy about that. Bosa says he employs a private chef to make sure his own nutrition is always on point, but that when he eats at the team facility, he has nothing but gratitude for the Chargers staffers who keep the players fed.

“I’ll eat here sometimes,” Bosa told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “It may not be the best setup, but they’ll prepare you food that’s plenty good. . . . They work harder than literally anybody in the entire facility. So they may not have the best means back there, but they freaking work their butts off, and that survey is not cool, man.”

The Chargers are moving into a new facility with an overhauled catering program this month, so that F grade could be turned around next year. But Bosa wants the team’s staff to know the F wasn’t a reflection on them.