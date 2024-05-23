Joey Porter Jr. feels more “powerful” after offseason in the weight room

Joey Porter Jr. looks different.

The Steelers cornerback cut his hair, and he bulked up this offseason.

“I’ve been hitting the weight room. A little bit, yeah,” Porter said, via Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com. “Got a little stronger over the offseason so you can see it. Yeah, feel good. I feel pretty powerful right now.”

Porter played last season at 194 pounds when he started 11 games and made 43 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defensed. He has added 5 pounds by spending the offseason in the weight room.

“I’m really trying to play at 205 this year, so that’s what I’m shooting for,” Porter said. “I always fluctuate because of the long season. I’ll be like 198 to 200.”