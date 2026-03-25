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John Harbaugh heads into 2026 as the Coach of the Year favorite

  
Published March 25, 2026 08:03 AM

The NFL’s Coach of the Year award often goes to a new coach who turns around a previously struggling franchise. John Harbaugh has a chance to do that this year with the Giants.

Harbaugh is currently the betting favorite to win the NFL Coach of the Year award, with +500 odds.

The Giants may only need a good season, not a great season, for Harbaugh to win the award, because it’s been so lon since a Giants coach was even good. Brian Daboll was fired during last season with a 20-40-1 record. His predecessor, Joe Judge, went 10-23. Before Judge was Pat Shurmur, who went 9-23, and before Shurmur, Ben McAdoo went 13-15. Throw in interim head coaches Steve Spagnuolo and Mike Kafka, who also had losing records during their brief stints with the Giants, and all six Giants coaches since Tom Coughlin have departed with losing records.

Given that track record of Giants coaches, Harbaugh might win Coach of the Year if he goes 9-8.

After Harbaugh, the coach with the next-best odds to win Coach of the Year is his successor in Baltimore, Jesse Mintoer, at +800. He’s followed by Titans coach Robert Saleh at +1000, Saints coach Kellen Moore at +1200, Bills coach Joe Brady at +1200 and Steelers coach Mike McCarthy at +1200.