John Harbaugh on Odell Beckham: We’re undecided; he’s undecided

Giants coach John Harbaugh met with Odell Beckham Jr. at the NFL owners meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona, last month. On Monday, the Giants had the free agent wide receiver at their team facility for a physical.

Beckham could soon be back in the league.

“We worked him out,” Harbaugh said Saturday, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “He looked good. We just have to continue conversations. Talking with him Tuesday night. If we do anything, it has to make sense for the Giants. It has to make sense for him.

“We’re not decided on that yet. He’s not decided on that yet. Have to see where it is.”

Harbaugh coached Beckham in 2023 with the Ravens, and the two have remained close.

Beckham was last on a team in 2024, appearing in nine games for the Dolphins and making nine catches for 55 yards.

The Giants drafted Beckham 12th overall in 2014, and he played in New York until the Giants traded him to the Browns ahead of the 2019 season. He signed with the Rams after being waived during the 2021 season and tore his ACL while helping Los Angeles to a Super Bowl win.

Beckham joined the Ravens after sitting out 2022.

He has played 23 of a possible 68 games in the past four seasons.