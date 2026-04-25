 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh on Odell Beckham: We’re undecided; he’s undecided

  
Published April 25, 2026 05:09 PM

Giants coach John Harbaugh met with Odell Beckham Jr. at the NFL owners meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona, last month. On Monday, the Giants had the free agent wide receiver at their team facility for a physical.

Beckham could soon be back in the league.

“We worked him out,” Harbaugh said Saturday, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “He looked good. We just have to continue conversations. Talking with him Tuesday night. If we do anything, it has to make sense for the Giants. It has to make sense for him.

“We’re not decided on that yet. He’s not decided on that yet. Have to see where it is.”

Harbaugh coached Beckham in 2023 with the Ravens, and the two have remained close.

Beckham was last on a team in 2024, appearing in nine games for the Dolphins and making nine catches for 55 yards.

The Giants drafted Beckham 12th overall in 2014, and he played in New York until the Giants traded him to the Browns ahead of the 2019 season. He signed with the Rams after being waived during the 2021 season and tore his ACL while helping Los Angeles to a Super Bowl win.

Beckham joined the Ravens after sitting out 2022.

He has played 23 of a possible 68 games in the past four seasons.