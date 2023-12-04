John Harbaugh on Zach Ertz: You look at it, but we really like our guys

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is out with an ankle injury and Zach Ertz is a free agent after being let go by the Cardinals, so it wasn’t a big surprise that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the veteran free agent on Monday.

Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar were the team’s lead tight ends in the Week 12 win over the Chargers and Harbaugh pointed to the team’s esteem for those players while stopping short of ruling out a move for Ertz or someone else who could help the team.

“Any time a great player is out there, you sure look at it,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “But I would say this about that right now: we like our tight ends. We really like our guys. The guys we have right now, our young guys, they’re real guys. They’re real players. I think right now we’ll just roll with those guys.”

Harbaugh also reiterated that the Ravens aren’t ruling out a return from Andrews at some point before the end of their season, but Likely and Kolar look to be the ones who will be trying to keep the Ravens chugging along long enough for that to happen.