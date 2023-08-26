John Lynch: It wasn’t for lack of effort on Trey Lance’s part or our part that it didn’t work

The 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to the Dolphins in 2021 to move up to No. 3, where they drafted Trey Lance. Two years, eight game appearances, four starts, 262 snaps and $28.8 million later, San Francisco dealt the quarterback to the Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick.

“We took a shot, and it didn’t work out. We own that. We take accountability for it,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Friday night’s preseason broadcast on NFL Network.

Sam Darnold, a former No. 3 overall pick now on his third team, beat out Lance for the backup job. The 49ers excused Lance from Wednesday’s practice after informing him of his spot on the depth chart. He returned for the walkthrough Thursday and was scheduled to play in the preseason game against the Chargers before the trade a few hours before kickoff.

Lance will start his time in Dallas as the third quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

“I think his story is still very much unwritten,” Lynch said. “I’m excited for Trey. Dallas stepped up and really wanted him, and they came after him. I think it’s going to be a great landing spot for him.

“I can tell everybody: It wasn’t for lack of effort on Trey’s part or on our part that it didn’t work. Circumstances took hold. He struggled through injuries, and this team is ready to win. We like our quarterback room. We like Brock Purdy a lot. We like Sam Darnold, and we like Brandon Allen. So, we wish Trey all the best in Dallas. We’ll always care about that young man and admire his work ethic and the person that he is.”

Lance will count $8.4 million on the 49ers’ salary cap this season (rather than $10.8 million) and $5.5 million next season.