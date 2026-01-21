 Skip navigation
John Lynch: It’s safe to say Brandon Aiyuk has played his last snap with 49ers

  
Published January 21, 2026 04:16 PM

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has not played a game since Oct. 20, 2024. That’s when he tore his ACL and MCL.

That proved the final game of his 49ers’ career.

49ers General Manager John Lynch confirmed Wednesday that the team will move on from Aiyuk this offseason.

“The plan, in terms of the transaction, that will come in due time,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think it’s safe to say that he’s played his last snap with the Niners. It’s unfortunate, a situation that just went awry. And I will look long and hard at what could have been done differently, but sometimes just doesn’t work out. I think that this was a case where that happened.”

Aiyuk had a hold-in during training camp in 2024 before signing a four-year, $120 million extension before the start of the season. He appeared in seven games before his injury.

That was the end of his career in San Francisco. The 49ers voided the guaranteed money in Aiyuk’s contract last summer after he failed to participate in rehab sessions and meetings and eventually placed him on the reserve/left squad list.

Lynch said he has no answer for Aiyuk separating himself from the team, saying, “I wish I knew.”

“There’s not much of an explanation because it’s really hard for us, and anyone else, to understand,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “That’s why it’s something I’ve never seen in 22 years of coaching. So, it’s unfortunate. It’s confusing because it’s confusing for all of us.

“But it eventually becomes it is what it is. And you try as hard as you can to fix something that you don’t understand, but it’s not like we understand it very well, still. But eventually you understand that it’s not going to change, and you’ve got to move on with your football team, which is always the most important thing.”