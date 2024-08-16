 Skip navigation
John Lynch on Brandon Aiyuk: We feel the urgency to have him

  
Published August 16, 2024 01:13 PM

Brandon Aiyuk’s hold-in with the 49ers has continued throughout training camp and General Manager John Lynch did not give the impression that a deal is imminent on Friday.

In an interview with KNBR, Lynch said that the team and Aiyuk’s representation are still working to find a solution on a new deal, but didn’t want to “characterize any chances or anything.”

“I can tell you this: It’s been a long, arduous, hard process, our journey,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We started this early and, for whatever reason, haven’t been able to get it across the finish line. That’s been frustrating. But the communication, still, has been really good, both with Brandon and his agent, and we’re trying to figure out solutions.

“I’m always hopeful. I’m an optimistic person [in] nature, and so I’m always hopeful that we’ll get there and get there soon. I can tell you we feel the urgency to have him. The season’s approaching, and we have ample time.”

Lynch added that there isn’t “bad blood” between the two sides.

“Negotiations can get heated. I think it’s his first time going through that. But no bad blood,” Lynch said. “People that are here see Brandon out here. There’s a lot of love and respect for the relationship we’ve had and continue to have, and hopefully, we’ll have into the future.”

As for why the process has taken so long, Lynch doesn’t have the answer. But it hasn’t stopped him from trying.

“As I said, we started early. It’s consumed a lot of our time, my time,” Lynch said. “I don’t like that it’s taken this long, but it has. And you deal with the challenges that you’re faced with.”

Because Aiyuk has been in the building, it could make for an easier transition back to play if and when he gets a new deal. But there are still elements of preparing from the season that he’s missing.

“The good news is Brandon is a really, really hard worker,” Lynch said. “He’s taken great care of himself this offseason. He’s in fantastic shape. But there’s things you have to do on a football field, and getting yourself in there with our team. So we’re working hard, and hopefully, there’s a resolution soon.

“That’s all I can share with everyone. I understand the angst of everyone. I understand there’s been all kinds of stories and talk. That’s what people do these days, and we don’t like that part of it, but we love B.A. as a player.”