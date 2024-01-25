John Lynch on Deebo Samuel: We’ve been encouraged by the early signs

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel did not practice on Wednesday and that may still be the case on Thursday, though things could change.

General Manager John Lynch said in an interview with KNBR’s “Murph and Markus” show that Samuel is progressing well through his shoulder injury.

“We’ve been encouraged by the early signs,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We did the scans and all that. We got good news there. And then it’s kind of, ‘OK, what’s his pain? What’s his range of motion?’”

Lynch added that those each continue to improve.

“He did some work yesterday, off to the side. We’ll see if we can advance that today,” Lynch said. “So I think [it’s] very much a fluid situation. It’s the NFC Championship, though, and I can promise you this: Deebo is going to be doing everything he can, and he’ll be wanting to play by the end.

“Do we clear him? Do we allow for that? We sure would love to have him. So I think there’s still a lot of time left in this week, and we’re a better team when he’s out there, so we’re going to do everything in our power, he’s going to do everything in his power, to have him out there.”

Samuel is clearly a key cog in San Francisco’s offense, recording 1,117 yards with 12 total touchdowns in 15 regular-season games. He had two catches for 24 yards in the divisional-round victory over Green Bay before having to exit the contest.