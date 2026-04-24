John Lynch on trading out of first round: It’s the way the board fell

The 49ers began the day with the 27th overall pick. They desperately need an edge rusher to complement Nick Bosa, but University of Miami’s Akheem Mesidor went to the Chargers at 22 and UCF’s Malachi Lawrence to the Cowboys at 23.

The 49ers then traded back to No. 30, getting a third-round pick from the Dolphins in return for picks 27 and 138 (fourth-round compensatory). With several players they liked on the board at 30, the 49ers traded out of the first round.

They will have the first pick of the second round in a trade with the Jets that also delivered a fifth-rounder (No. 179).

“I think it’s the way the board fell,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “There were a couple of — a few — players that we would’ve taken, had they been there. That didn’t happen. We had done our due diligence. Probably about this time last week, we started making calls, ‘Hey, if we were to get back. . . .’

“And I think the reason why, I think this was a draft where a lot of people were trying to move back. And so, you wanted to get ahead. We had a couple of deals secured. The second deal was from a team we didn’t have secured, but we had made contact with. We were able to swap a fourth for a third in one deal. We were able to pick up some things to move back three spots.”

The 49ers have a “good idea” of who they might pick if they stay at 33.

“We’re always open for business,” Lynch said. “I think that would be foolish not to listen, and so we will do that. But we have a good idea of where we’re going, and looking forward to that.”

The 49ers have seven picks, including three in the top 100.