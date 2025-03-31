 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mcvayint_250331.jpg
McVay feels 'rejuvenated' with Rams
thursdaygames.jpg
NFL considers change for moving games to TNF
nbc_pft_18games_250331.jpg
NFL owners will discuss 18-game game season

John Lynch: We expect Brandon Aiyuk to be a 49er in 2025

  
Published March 31, 2025 11:51 AM

Word over the weekend was that the 49ers are unlikely to trade wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this offseason and General Manager John Lynch confirmed it on Monday.

Aiyuk was nearly traded to the Steelers before signing a long-term deal with the team last year and there was thought that they’d like to move him before paying a $22.85 million bonus on Tuesday. While speaking to reporters from the league meetings in Palm Beach, Lynch said that he expects Aiyuk to remain with the team and added that he has “no regrets” about the decision to make a commitment to the wideout.

“We love Brandon Aiyuk as a football player,” Lynch said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “We did when we drafted him and we’re excited to move forward with him.”

Any bid to trade Aiyuk was going to be complicated by the torn ACL he suffered during the 2024 season and Lynch said, via multiple reporters, that he recently had a positive checkup although it remains to be seen exactly when he’ll be cleared to resume football activities.