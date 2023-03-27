 Skip navigation
John Mara: Giants haven’t closed the door on bringing Odell Beckham Jr. back

  
Published March 27, 2023 11:33 AM
March 27, 2023 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why anything other than a “no” is a "maybe" at this point in free agency and outline at what point Odell Beckham Jr. might have to accept a deal for less in order to play again.

Could Odell Beckham Jr. start a second stint with the Giants this year?

Giants owner John Mara isn’t ruling it out.

Mara said today at the league meeting that the Giants haven’t closed the door on signing Beckham, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will decide if Beckham fits what they’re looking for in free agency, but Mara says he’s in favor of Beckham returning if the football people can make it work.

The Giants drafted Beckham with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft and he was the league’s offensive rookie of the year in his first season, and a Pro Bowler in his first three seasons. But his on-field performance began to decline and the Giants soured on him for off-field reasons as well, and he was traded to Cleveland in 2019.

After missing the entire 2022 season with a knee injury, Beckham is now a free agent and from all appearances hasn’t been getting the kinds of offers he was hoping for. How much the Giants are willing to offer him remains to be seen, but they’re not ruling him out.