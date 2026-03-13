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John Schneider: Proposed “millionaire tax” in Washington could hurt Seahawks

  
Published March 13, 2026 04:33 PM

Washington is one of a handful of states with NFL teams that carry the benefit of no state income tax. That could be changing.

A 9.9-percent “millionaire tax” has emerged from the legislature, and Governor Bob Ferguson plans to sign it into law. As written, it becomes effective in 2028.

That could impact the local NFL team, when it comes to attracting players to the state.

“There were a bunch of agents texting me the other day like, ‘Hey, can’t use that anymore, buddy,’” G.M. John Schneider said Thursday on Seattle Sports 710-AM, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I think it is for all the pro teams here in town. It’s always been a huge attraction, especially competing with the California teams. It’s been a big deal for us. So it’s going to sting, from a recruiting standpoint and what that looks like. . . . It’s going to sting, no question about it.”

The other NFL states that currently have no state income tax are Nevada, Texas, Tennessee, and Florida. California imposes a 13.3-percent tax on the state’s highest earners.

On one hand, the impact on take-home pay becomes a positive when it comes to recruiting players. On the other hand, it’s not as if the Raiders, Texans, Cowboys, Titans, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Dolphins are powerhouse teams. Only one of them — the Buccaneers — has made it to a Super Bowl this century.

The 49ers and Rams, meanwhile, have been to six between them since the 2001 season.

The Seahawks have been to three since 2014, without state income tax. If/when the “millionaire tax” becomes effective in 2028, would-be millionaires with options could choose to go elsewhere.