John Simpson leads all players with $974,613 bonus under performance-based pay program

Guard John Simpson landed a two-year contract with the Jets as a free agent last month and he’s kicking off April with a nice bonus for his final season of work in Baltimore.

The NFL announced that Simpson earned $974,613 through the league’s performance-based pay program. The program gives bonuses to players based on based on playing time and their regular pay. Lower-paid players who get a lot of playing time receive the biggest bonuses under the terms of the program.

The money available through the program rose by $1 million per team this year.

Eagles safety Reed Blankenship ($923,059), Bills tackle Spencer Brown ($912,723), Bengals guard Cordell Volson ($905,972), and Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou ($878,167) rounded out this year’s top-five bonus recipients.