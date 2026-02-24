John Spytek on potential trade offers for No. 1 pick: “I’m always listening”

Logic and common sense would suggest that the Raiders will not pass on selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall in this year’s draft.

But there’s always a chance someone will make Las Vegas an offer the club will not refuse.

If any team would like to do so, Raiders General Manager John Spytek said on Tuesday that he’ll pick up the phone.

“I learned a long time ago — always listen,” Spytek said on Tuesday at the scouting combine. “I’m always listening.”

Listening is one thing, acting on that is another. Spytek noted he’s evaluated Mendoza in person multiple times during the quarterback’s 2025 season with Indiana.

“I saw him a bunch of times this season, evaluating him,” Spytek said. “We’re not allowed to talk to him, so that’s as close as I’ve gotten, standing on the sideline before games.”

It seems like it’s a matter of time before the Raiders turn in the card for Mendoza at No. 1 overall in late April. But there’s also time for the Raiders to change their collective mind.