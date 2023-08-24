John Wolford says his neck is OK, hopes he’s made his case for Bucs to keep three QBs

One of the scariest moments of this preseason happened when Buccaneers backup quarterback John Wolford was put on a stretcher, carted off the field and taken by ambulance to a hospital on Saturday. But Wolford says the neck injury he suffered just five days ago isn’t even a concern now.

Instead, Wolford’s primary concern is whether he’s made a good enough case to the Bucs’ coaching staff and front office that he’ll still be in Tampa after the Bucs cut down to 53 players next week.

Wolford told reporters today that he’s feeling fine at practice and even stayed on the field for extra work, and his only issue now is a little neck stiffness.

But Wolford is unsure whether he’ll still be with the Bucs beyond Tuesday, when all NFL teams have to be down to 53 players on the active roster.

“You control what you can control. I think I’ve had a really good training camp,” Wolford said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. “I think I’ve made a good case for myself.”

Baker Mayfield will be the No. 1 quarterback in Tampa and Kyle Trask will be No. 2. Wolford hopes he’s earned the No. 3 job for the regular season, but he won’t know whether he made the 53-player roster until next week.