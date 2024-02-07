Join us at Mandalay Bay sportsbook for live show at 5:00 p.m. PT today

If you’re in Las Vegas and in the vicinity of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino, you’re in luck.

Whether that’s good luck or bad luck is up to you.

The joint Chris Simms Unbuttoned/#PFTPM picks podcast will be taped before a live audience of whoever shows up at the Mandalay Bay sportsbook.

The show starts at 5:00 p.m. PT today.

We’ll be talking football. We’ll be answering questions. We’ll have a cocktail or two. We’ll eventually make our picks for Super Bowl LVIII.

It’s free. No strings attached. Just show up and have some fun.

Bring a copy of any of my books (Playmakers, Father of Mine, On Our Way Home), and I’ll sign it. I’ll also have some Playmakers bookplates that can be pasted into the front cover of a copy of the book, if you left it at home or if you want to buy one later.