Join us next week from Phoenix

It’s Super Bowl time again.

That means we’re taking the show on the road. PFT Live will originate from Phoenix every day next week.

But there’s a slight shift in our schedule. The show will be live from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and SiriusXM 85. The following day, the show will run in its normal spot of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET. (We’re not sure when it will be televised by Sky Sports NFL. Then again, we rarely are.)

We’ll have plenty of awesome in-person guests. (No spoilers.) You’ll see all the best clips in videos attached to PFT posts throughout the week.

The whole PFT crew will be in town for the week -- Josh Alper, Myles Simmons, MDS, and Charean Williams. Simms will be there the full week. (Whether he shows up for work on Friday remains to be seen.)

It all culminates in the full PFT crew attending Super Bowl LVII and posting content from the stadium, followed by a very early Monday morning edition of PFT Live from Phoenix, before heading home and keeping it all going, day in and day about until we do it all again.

No days off. Until we take a day or two (or more) off.