Jon-Eric Sullivan: No rush to get deals done with Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer in coming days

As the draft approaches, the Dolphins have pending business with a pair of veterans.

Both linebacker Jordyn Brooks (pictured) and center Aaron Brewer are entering the final years of their contracts. On Wednesday, G.M. Jon-Eric Sullivan was asked whether he’d like to extend their contracts before the draft.

“That’ll work itself out,” Sullivan said. “They know where they stand, we’ve had conversations. They know how important they are to this team and where we are with them. The timing of that, that’ll work itself out. There’s nothing pressing for us to get something done in the next couple of days.”

Given how the draft goes, the Dolphins could emerge from the three-day process with potential replacements for either or both.

Both joined the Dolphins in 2024. Both entered the league in 2020. And both are 28; they were born exactly one week apart in October 1997.