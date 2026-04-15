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Jon-Eric Sullivan: Troy Aikman will be in draft room but will not be consulted about picks

  
Published April 15, 2026 03:13 PM

Troy Aikman is not a minority owner of the Dolphins, like Tom Brady is with the Raiders. But the former Cowboys quarterback seems is involved with the Dolphins in his new undefined role with the team.

General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said Aikman will be in the team’s draft room, although the Dolphins will not consult with him on picks.

“I can’t say enough good things about Troy and quite frankly Dan as well,” Sullivan said Wednesday, via video from the team. “Dan’s been here. Dan’s been in the room. Dan’s has been a tremendous sounding board for us. We’ve had a lot of fun together. . . . He’s been especially helpful for me with quarterbacks and receivers. Troy’s been a wonderful sounding board in his own right from afar. Troy will be part of equation moving forward. What that looks like, we’ll see. But he’s been a great sounding board, and I’m glad he’s going to be part of the equation.

“I know he’ll be here. He’s certainly welcome in the draft room.”

Aikman helped the Dolphins with their General Manager search that landed Sullivan the job. Sullivan then asked Aikman to serve as a consultant in the coaching search, and now Aikman will continue to help the Dolphins.

He will also continue with his day job as the Monday Night Football game analyst for ESPN.