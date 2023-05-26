Jon Gruden worked with Derek Carr and the Saints’ offensive coaches this week

Jon Gruden hasn’t had a coaching job since he was fired by the Raiders in 2021 over offensive emails. But this week, he’s doing some work for the Saints.

Gruden has been with the Saints this week to help them work on building the offense around quarterback Derek Carr, Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reports.

Carr was Gruden’s quarterback with the Raiders, and Gruden was working at the Saints’ facility with Carr and the offensive coaching staff this week as they begin installing the offense.

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael has been on the job in New Orleans since 2009, but he’s likely to make some fairly significant changes to the offense this season in an attempt to capitalize on Carr’s strengths. Gruden can help with that effort.