Jonathan Gannon: I’m not worried about DeAndre Hopkins

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ future with the Cardinals has been the subject of speculation throughout the offseason and that speculations shared space with the the start of the team’s OTAs on Monday.

Hopkins is working out in Toronto rather than working with the team and said in an interview that a recent social media post saying he hasn’t asked to be traded was not meant as a statement about where he wants to play in 2023. Hopkins shared what he’s looking for in a team at this point in his career and the answers — stable management, a quarterback who loves the game, and a great defense — are unlikely to stop the chatter about a possible move.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon did his best to avoid fueling that chatter during a Monday press conference. He said he’s had “good conversations” with the receiver, but didn’t delve into the content while saying he expects Hopkins to be able to hit the ground running whenever he does join the team.

“I’m not worried about Hop. He’s played a long time ,” Gannon said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “He’s extremely intelligent and I think he’ll fit right in when he decides to come. But again, it’s voluntary and it’s his decision and we’re behind it.”

With a new coach and General Manager in place, this is going to be a transition year for the Cardinals. How things play out with Hopkins and safety Budda Baker, who has requested a trade and is also skipping OTAs , will help determine how big the transition turns out to be.