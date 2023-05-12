 Skip navigation
Jonathan Gannon on Kyler Murray: Long way away, but we don’t play for a long time

  
Published May 12, 2023 11:50 AM
We learned on Thursday that the Cardinals will open the season on the road against the Commanders in what will be Jonathan Gannon’s first game as an NFL head coach.

It’s unclear who will be at quarterback for Arizona in that game. Kyler Murray continues to recover from last season’s torn ACL and no one is setting any timetable for that process right now.

On Friday, Gannon was asked about Murray’s status and said that there’s a long road ahead for all involved.

“He’s doing good. He’s doing good ,” Gannon said, via Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. “You can ask him about the rehab, but I know he’s making strides. He’s a long way away, but we don’t play for a long time, either. So I feel good where he’s at.”

Colt McCoy, fifth-round pick Clayton Tune, David Blough, and Jeff Driskel will be the Cardinals quarterbacks until Murray is cleared to return.