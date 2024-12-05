Jonathan Greenard named the NFC defensive player of the month

The Vikings went 4-0 in November and defensive end Jonathan Greenard’s play helped them go on that winning run.

Greenard had two sacks against the Colts in Week Nine and two more against the Bears in Week 12 while also recording 13 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. Greenard and the Vikings kept things rolling to kick off December as Greenard had a sack and a forced fumble in last Sunday’s 23-22 win over the Cardinals.

The NFL recognized Greenard’s efforts by naming him the NFC defensive player of the month for November.

Greenard has 41 tackles, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles over his entire first season with the Vikings.