nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbengalscowboys_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Other PFT Content

Jonathan Greenard named the NFC defensive player of the month

  
Published December 5, 2024 12:13 PM

The Vikings went 4-0 in November and defensive end Jonathan Greenard’s play helped them go on that winning run.

Greenard had two sacks against the Colts in Week Nine and two more against the Bears in Week 12 while also recording 13 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. Greenard and the Vikings kept things rolling to kick off December as Greenard had a sack and a forced fumble in last Sunday’s 23-22 win over the Cardinals.

The NFL recognized Greenard’s efforts by naming him the NFC defensive player of the month for November.

Greenard has 41 tackles, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles over his entire first season with the Vikings.