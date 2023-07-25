 Skip navigation
MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list
NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-Maryland at North Carolina State
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders' WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader's Giannis book came from his family's story
nbc_smith_scoothenderson_230725.jpg
Fader, Henderson bond over shared love for books

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jonathan Taylor opens Colts camp on physically unable to perform list

  
Published July 25, 2023 05:01 PM

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ready to go for the start of training camp.

Taylor, who had offseason ankle surgery, opens camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Taylor missed six games last season and was limited to career lows in carries (192), yards (861), touchdowns (four) and yards per carry (4.5).

Heading into the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, Taylor is due a base salary of $4.3 million this season, and he’s surely hoping for significantly more than that. But given the state of the running back market, it seems unlikely that the Colts are eager to give him a major contract while he’s still recovering from an injury.

The Colts also put defensive end Tyquan Lewis and tight end Will Mallory on the physically unable to perform list.