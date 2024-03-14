Jonnu Smith on joining Dolphins: I think Tua Tagovailoa is one of the league’s top QBs

Tight end Jonnu Smith elected to join the Dolphins on a on a two-year deal earlier this month after he was released by the Falcons.

Smith, 28, had arguably his best season in 2023, catching 50 passes for 582 yards with three touchdowns. He told reporters this week that he’s looking forward to playing with a high-quality quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa.

While Smith and Tagovailoa haven’t yet met face to face, Smith said he’s sure they’ll be spending plenty of time together soon.

“But just looking at Tua on paper, he’s got it, you know what I mean? I think he’s one of the top quarterbacks in this league,” Smith said, via Alain Poupart of SI.com. “I think he’s one of, if not the most accurate quarterback in this league. And that’s just from me watching from the outside and now that I’m actually here, I’m sure I’ll get to see that firsthand.

“He’s a great player, a great leader, had a lot of respect for his game since he played at Alabama. And just seeing him play he was always a fun guy to watch play. And I’m excited to be catching passes from him now.”

Smith added that he’s “smiling from ear to ear” knowing he’s going to play with speedy receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“That’s gonna create a lot of space,” Smith said. “Those two speed guys, some of the fastest guys in NFL, if not the fastest, that’s just going to cause so much havoc to the defense. And to be able to use those guys to my advantage, those guys are going to be able to open up space and likewise me as well.

“Just add another pass-catching element to his offense and being able to get those guys open more, we are going to make each other better, all going to play off each other and ultimately I’m sure those guys are team guys, I’m a team guy, I think it’ll just be a great fit. I’m excited and looking forward to it.”

In 107 career games with the Titans, Patriots, and Falcons, Smith has 219 receptions for 2,423 yards with 20 touchdowns.