MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jordan Davis: Eagles are asking more of me, I’m ready to meet expectations

  
Published June 6, 2023 04:57 AM
Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was a first-round pick of the Eagles last season, but they didn’t have to throw him right into the fire.

Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave were the starters and the team also had second-year player Milton Williams on the interior of their defensive line to kick off the year. Davis was part of the rotation while learning the ropes behind the more experienced players, but went on injured reserve with an ankle injury in midseason and returned to a lineup that had added Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to the mix during his absence.

Hargrave, Suh, and Joseph are all off the roster now, which leaves a bigger chunk of playing time available and Davis said he knows that the Eagles are looking for him to show them enough to earn a large share of it.

“I definitely know what’s expected of me,” Davis said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And I’m ready to meet those expectations . I understand that you’re asking a lot more of me and that’s OK, that’s what I’m here for. I’m lucky that I had that experience behind those guys to see what it took. But just try to take those lessons that they gave me and not let it go to waste.”

Davis’ former Georgia teammate Jalen Carter joined the Eagles as a first-round pick this year and will also be part of the Eagles’ plans at defensive tackle this season. If all goes as hoped, the duo will be a core part of the defense for years to come.