 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Elliott to join the Titans on a two-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2026 07:57 PM

The Titans are signing defensive tackle Jordan Elliott to a two-year, $8 million deal that includes $500,000 in incentives, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It reunites Elliott with Robert Saleh in Tennessee. The two were together in San Francisco last season when Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

Elliott entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Browns in 2020. He spent his first four seasons in Cleveland, appearing in 66 games.

As a free agent in 2024, Elliott signed a two-year deal with the 49ers.

In 16 games last season, Elliott totaled 31 tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed.

Elliott appeared in 97 games in his career, recording 148 tackles, five sacks and five passes defensed.