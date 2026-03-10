Jordan Elliott to join the Titans on a two-year deal

The Titans are signing defensive tackle Jordan Elliott to a two-year, $8 million deal that includes $500,000 in incentives, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It reunites Elliott with Robert Saleh in Tennessee. The two were together in San Francisco last season when Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

Elliott entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Browns in 2020. He spent his first four seasons in Cleveland, appearing in 66 games.

As a free agent in 2024, Elliott signed a two-year deal with the 49ers.

In 16 games last season, Elliott totaled 31 tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed.

Elliott appeared in 97 games in his career, recording 148 tackles, five sacks and five passes defensed.