Jordan Hicks had procedure after shin injury Sunday, likely out this week

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks was able to return to Sunday’s win over the Saints after injuring his shin early in the game, but the issue wound up landing him in the hospital after the game.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said at a Monday press conference that the team’s medical personnel decided Hicks should go to the hospital because of concerns about swelling in his leg. Hicks had a procedure to “address some of the complications from that direct trauma to his lower leg” and relieve pressure from the area.

O’Connell added that Hicks is doing well, but is likely to miss Week 11 as a result of the injury.

O’Connell said that Ivan Pace could take over Hicks’ role relaying defensive play calls against the Broncos next weekend, but that the team is still working out its plan for playing without Hicks.