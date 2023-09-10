Jordan Love and the Packers dominate Justin Fields and the Bears

Jordan Love’s debut as the Packers’ franchise quarterback couldn’t have gone much better, with a beatdown of Green Bay’s biggest rival.

Love threw three touchdown passes and didn’t turn the ball over as the Packers dominated the Bears.

Justin Fields struggled, completing mostly short passes and having a hard time avoiding Green Bay’s pass rush. He also threw a pick-six to Packers linebacker Quay Walker that sealed the Bears’ fate and turned the rest of the fourth quarter into garbage time.

Packers running back Aaron Jones was excellent, carrying nine times for 41 yards and a touchdown, and adding two catches for 86 receiving yards and another touchdown. He exited the game with a hamstring injury on his final touchdown, but the injury did not appear to be serious.

No one should overreact to Week One, but this was an ugly outing for the Bears, who thought they would be much improved this season but didn’t look like it today. And a Packers team that was expected to be rebuilding in the first year of the post-Aaron Rodgers era looked like a playoff contender.