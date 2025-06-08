Jordan Love “can’t wait” to face Aaron Rodgers when Packers play Steelers

The Packers visit the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week Eight, and Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love already has his meeting with Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers circled on his calendar.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be awesome. I’m excited for it,” Love told Jason Wilde of Channel3000.com. “I can’t wait to be on different sides, meeting up, and I know we’ll talk pre-game, things like that. And hopefully we can exchange jerseys after.”

Green Bay drafted Love in the first round in 2020, and Love stood on the sideline and watched as Rodgers had MVP seasons in both 2020 and 2021. But after three years as Rodgers’ backup, Love got to become the Packers’ starter when Rodgers was traded to the Jets in 2023. It was similar to Rodgers’ own experience backing up Brett Favre for his first three NFL seasons.

“I appreciate definitely the way A-Rod handled being in that situation, and I think a big part of it — which he told me — was he knew how it was for him being in that same position, and the things that he went through and the way the situation might’ve been handled [differently],” Love said. “I think his perspective was, ‘I’m trying to go about this a little bit differently,’ which I think was awesome. In my time with A-Rod, we had a great relationship. It was awesome being in the same room with him, being able to learn. He was amazing with everything. And I definitely appreciate the way he handled everything on the outside with obviously him leaving and me taking over, and he’s been very supportive of me [since]. It definitely helped with some of the negativity that might’ve come with that. But A-Rod handled it like a pro and did very right by me.”

Love said he thinks Rodgers will do well in Pittsburgh.

“I was excited for A-Rod. I don’t think I was too surprised,” Love said. “I feel like there were a lot of rumors going on throughout the whole offseason about him going to the Steelers. I was excited for him, that he was obviously coming back and going to be playing. There were also some rumors that he might be done, so just knowing he’s going to keep playing, that’s pretty awesome.”

But in Week Eight, Love is hoping to out-play Rodgers and earn the Packers a win over their longtime franchise quarterback.