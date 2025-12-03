 Skip navigation
Campbell: 'Margin for error is small'
Bears vs. Packers is 'massive' for both teams
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Jordan Love earns fourth career NFC offensive player of the week award

  
Published December 3, 2025 12:06 PM

Jordan Love put together an excellent performance in the Packers’ Thanksgiving Day victory over the Lions and now he’s been recognized for it.

The NFL has named Love NFC offensive player of the week.

Love finished last week’s game 18-of-30 for 234 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a 124.2 passer rating.

Love was the only quarterback in the conference to have four touchdown passes with no picks in Week 13.

This is the fourth player of the week award Love has earned in his career.

This week, the Packers will try to keep things rolling against the NFC’s current top seed, Chicago.